Makel, Gana’da Zengin Ürün Çeşidiyle İlgi Odağı Oldu

Sektörün ihracat liderlerinden Makel, estetik, tasarım, güvenlik ve kaliteyi bir araya getirdiği Uluslararası Powerelec Ghana 2016 Fuarı’nda yer alarak ziyaretçilerden büyük ilgi gördü.

İnovatif ürünleri ile sektörün ihracat liderlerinden olan Makel Şirketler Grubu; 1-3 Eylül’de Gana’ın başkenti Accra’da düzenlenen Uluslararası Elektrik Fuarı olan Powerelec Ghana 2016’ya katıldı.

Batı Afrika’nın, Orta Afrika’ya açılan kapısı olan Gana’da gerçekleştirilen fuarda Makel Şirketler Grubu’nun yanı sıra çok sayıda firma ilgi gösterdi. Makel’ın yakın zamanda geliştirdiği İngiliz Sistemi ( BS - British Standard) anahtar ve prizler ilk kez Powerelec / Gana Fuarı’nda görücüye çıktı. Yoğun ilgi gören ve ziyaretçilerden talep gören Makel ürünleri özellikle İngiliz sistemleri ile Gana pazarına güçlü bir giriş yapacağının işaretini verdi.

Makel, ingiliz sistemi ürünleri dışında Şalt ve Endüstriyel Ürünler, Sıva üstü ve Nemli Yer ürünlerinin tanıtımını da yaptı.

Gana Fuar’ına inşaat ve proje firmaları yoğun olarak katılım gösterirken son tüketicilerin de yoğun şekilde Makel standını ziyaret ettiği gözlendi. Standa Akra Ticari Ataşesi ve Ekonomi Bakanlığından yetkililer de ziyaret ederek, ürünler ve Gana’da yapılan çalışmalar hakkında hakkında bilgi aldılar.

Powerelec Gana 2016 fuarı hakkında konuşan Makel yetkilileri, “Makel olarak sektörün ihracat liderlerinden biri olarak önemli bir ihracat potansiyeline sahip durumdayız. Bugün 40’ı aşkın ülkeye ihracat yapıyoruz. Türk tüketicilerinin beğenisini kazanan Makel markasının yurt dışındaki marka algısını güçlendirmek ve yeni pazarlara girmek, mevcut pazarlarımızdaki konumumuzu güçlendirmek açısından bu tip fuarları değerlendiriyor ve bu organizasyonlara katılım gösteremeye çalışıyoruz. Gana, bizim için önemli bir pazar durumundadır. Gana’da gerçekleşen bu etkinlik, bu ülkeye yaptığımız ihracatı ve bu ülke ile olan iş hacmimizi olumlu yönde etkileyecektir. Gana’ da Makel ürünlerine yönelik kalite algısı açısından son derece iyi imaja sahip olduğumuzu gördük. Bölgede gerçekleştirilen satış ve pazarlama faaliyetleri ile toptancı, elektrikçi, satış noktaları ve son kullanıcılara yönelik kalıcı birçok çalışma yapıyoruz. Makel olarak ülke ekonomimize katkı sağlamaktan dolayı gurur duyuyoruz.”

Makel was the Highlight of Ghana with Its Rich Product Range

Makel, one of the export leaders of its industry, participated in the International Powerelec Ghana 2016 Fair which brings aesthetics, design, safety and quality together and received extended attention of the visitors.

One of the export leaders of its industry with its innovative products, Makel Holding participated in the International Powerelec Ghana 2016 Fair held in the capital of Ghana, Accra, between the 1st and 3rd of September.

A gateway between the Western and Middle Africa, Ghana hosted the organization with the participation of Makel Holding along with many others. Recently developed by Makel, the BS (British Standard) switches and sockets were launched in the Powerelec/Ghana Fair for the first time. Having received extensive attention and demand by the visitors, Makel’s products seem to enter the Ghana market especially with their feature of British system.

Makel has also found the chance to introduce its Switch and Industrial Products, Surface-Mounted and Wet Surface products along with its British system products.

Ghana Fair received intensive participation of construction and project development firms and it was observed that Makel’s stand drew the attention of the consumers. Commercial Attache of Accra and authorized people from Ministry of Economy visited the stand and they were informed about products and investments in Ghana.

“Makel has a substantial export potential as one of the export leaders of its industry,” said Makel’s authorized people on the Powerelec Ghana 2016 Fair. “At the moment, we are exporting to more than 40 countries. We are aiming to reinforce the brand recognition of Makel brand also in international markets and to enter new markets while strengthening our position in markets we are currently operating in, which is why participation in these kind of fairs is important for us. Ghana is an important market for us. This event held in Ghana will surely have a positive impact on our export to Ghana and will improve our business in this country. It was observed that Makel’s products are esteemed highly in terms of their quality in Ghana. We are continuing several businesses in the region which involve sales and marketing and concern wholesalers, electricity specialists, points of sales, and end users. As Makel, we are proud to be able to contribute to our economy.”