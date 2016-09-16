Pelsan Aydınlatma Reşit Göğüş İle Özel Röportaj

Kategori: Röportaj Gösterim: 1838

Reşit Göğüş Kimdir?

1954 Gaziantep doğumlu. Gaziantep’te 2 kez il şampiyonluğu yaşamış bir takım kaptanı ve beden eğitimi öğretmeni. 13 yıl basketbol ve hentbol hakemliği yapmış bir spor adamı. Siz aynı anda spor ve lider bir aydınlatma şirketinin kurucusu ve yöneticisi olan kaç kişi tanıyorsunuz? Sanırım bizim tek örneğimiz Reşit GÖĞÜŞ. 2 başarılı evlat yetiştirip yoluna onlarla beraber devam eden Reşit bey’ in kızı Yurdem Göğüş Çoruhlu Boğaziçi Üniversitesi ve oğlu Yiğit Göğüş Koç Üniversitesi mezunu. Aile ve iş dünyasındaki başarılarını birleştirerek, başarısını mutluluğa dönüştürmeyi başaran Reşit bey ile sohbetimizi ilgiyle okuyacağınızı düşünerek paylaşıyoruz.

Nurşah SUNAY: Reşit bey, biliyorsunuz 2011 son çeyreği ve sonrasında 2012 yılının çok zorlu geçeceği konuşuluyordu. Hatta Pelsan bünyesinde Kerem Alkın’ın verdiği konferansta da bahsedildiği gibi bir netlikte ön görülemiyordu. 9.ayı bitirdiğimiz bu dönemde sektörümüz açısından sizin değerlendirmeniz nedir, bu yılı nasıl geçirdik?

Reşit GÖĞÜŞ: Aslında korkulduğu kadar kötü geçmedi. Makro ekonomistler değerlendirme yaptıklarında ilk önce dünyayı bir bütün olarak görüyorlar. Daha sonra Türkiye gözüyle bakıyorlar. Dünya gözüyle baktığınız zaman Avrupa’nın durumu içler acısı. Amerika’ da iki sene öncesine kadar krizden çıkmak için çırpınıyordu. Avrupa ile Amerika krizdeyken Çin, Güney Kore, Hindistan gibi doğu ülkeleri onlara mal satamadılar ve arzu ettikleri gibi büyüyemediler. Makro ekonomistler bunu gördükleri için zor geçecek dediler ama biz bu ülkeler kadar zorluk yaşamadık. Merkez bankasının temkinli açıklamaları da çok etkili oldu. Merkez Bankası Başkanı biraz fren yapınca, biz de dahil olmak üzere bütün iş adamları biraz endişe yaşadık. Sonra baktık ki hayat devam ediyor, dünya dönüyor,sonra her şey normale döndü. Fakat aydınlatma sektörü 2012’ de bir patlama da yapamadı. 2010-2011 yıllarında 200 milyon dolar ihracat yapılmıştı. Bu sene bu rakam 250 milyon dolar olmayacak maalesef. Rakamlar yine aynı olacak gibi. Yine de aydınlatma sektöründe hiçbir firma bu yıl çok geriledik demez diye düşünüyorum.

Çıktığımız fuarlarda yurtdışındaki firmalarla yaptığımız görüşmelerde Türkiye pazarının öneminin arttığını görüyoruz. Sizce Türkiye’ deki üreticilerimiz için bu gelişme bir artı oluşturdu mu?

Benim gözlemim şu; yurtdışında özellikle Avrupa’ da bütün firmalar ciddi sıkıntı içerisinde. Sıkıntıda olunca yeni bir pazara açılmaya ihtiyaç duyuyorlar. Türkiye gibi büyük bir ülkeye gitmeliyiz diye düşünüyorlar. Doğal olarak fuarlarda bunlar konuşuluyor. Ama bu yakınlaşmalar bize 200 milyonluk ihracatı 300 milyona çıkartamadı. Satış anlamında, ihracat anlamında rakamlar aynı kaldı. Önümüzdeki yıllar için ilk yatırımları yapılıyor. Gelecek yıllarda bunun faydasını görürüz diye düşünüyorum.

Bildiğim kadarıyla Pelsan’ın 3000’e yakın ürün çeşidi var. Artık bu sektörde yapılabilecek birçok şeyi Pelsan adına yaptınız. Acaba Reşit GÖĞÜŞ’ ün önümüzdeki süreçte başka bir sektöre yatırım yapma planları var mı?

Bu benim ikinci mesleğim aslında Nurşah Hanım. Beden eğitimi öğretmeniydim ama yatırım anlamında hiçbir zaman başka sektör düşünmedim. Bugün bulunduğumuz yerdeki başarımızı da işimize odaklanmamıza bağlıyorum.

Aslında bu konuyu da hep merak ettim. Yani beden eğitimi öğretmenliğinden bu sektöre geçişiniz.. Biraz keskin bir geçiş, Peki bu nasıl oldu?

Bu tamamen Türkiye’ de ki iş hayatının, herkesin ken- di mesleğini yapma fırsatı bulamamasından kaynaklanıyor. Beden eğitimi öğretmeniyken Van’ da görev yapıyordum ve çok mutlu yaşamım vardı. Tayinim çıktı. Ben görev yaptığım ilde kalmak isterken devlet beni başka bir bölgede görevlendirmek istedi. Ben de tepkiyle, İstanbul’a geldim. Geldiğimde Klemens üreten bir akrabamla görüştüm. Onun da yardımlarıyla Bankalar Caddesi’ nde mütevazi bir şekilde sektöre ilk adımımı attım.

İlk ürününüz hangisiydi?

Apay Elektrik adında aydınlatma armatürlerinin boş sac kasasını yapan bir firma vardı. Orada bir floresanlı iki floresanlı armatürlerin sac kasalarını alıp satarak işe başladık. 1982 yılında önce onlara satmaya başladık. 1985 yılında ise sevilir ve satış yapabilir hale gelmiştik. Aynı dönemde büyük diyebileceğimiz bir aydınlatma firması kapandı. Biz de bu firmanın makinalarını, kalıplarını, satın alarak bazı elemanlarını da bünyemize katarak, İmes’ te yeni bir yola girmiş olduk.

İlk mesleğiniz sebebi ile spora hala tutkuyla bağlı olduğunuzu Yurdem hanım’dan duyarım hep.. Gerçekten bu kadar aşık mısınız spora?

Basketbol topum daima arabamdadır. Önemli bir randevum yoksa mutlaka her sabah sporumu yaparım. En az 15 dakika da basketbol oynarım. Bu hayat tarzım ve vazgeçilmez bir hobim.

İstikrarlı bir ivmeyle yükselişi, kalite ve başarıyı yakalamanızın da bir sırrı olmalı.

Bizim en büyük özelliğimiz çok çalışkan olmamızdı sanırım. Ben günün 24 saati aydınlatma düşünürüm. Öyle ki, yatağımın baş ucunda bir defterim vardır. Uyandığımda aklıma bir şey geldiyse onu not alırım veya aklıma gelen armatürün resmi çizerim. Buna hala bu şekilde devam ediyorum. Her olayın takipçisiyim. Çalışmanın, iş takipçisi olmanın yanında üç şeye çok önem veririm. Birincisi çalışanlarımızın mutlu olmasına ve onlarla abi kardeş ilişkisi kurmaya, ikincisi müşterilerimize hızlı ve eksiksiz hizmet etmek için tahmin edemeyeceğiniz kadar çok stok bulundurmaya, üçüncüsü tedarikçilerimizi de incitmemeye ve desteklemeye. Bunların bizim şirketimizin büyümesinde çok büyük katkısı oldu. Başka bir önemli değerimiz ise; asla yalan söylemeyiz. İlk başladığımız seneler olan 1985-1986 yıllarında çalışan tüm arkadaşları topladım ve şöyle dedim: Müşterilerinize kötü mal gönderirseniz vebali size aittir. Bu bizim ilk kalite politikamız oldu. İkinci kalite politikamız 1992 yılında ortaya çıktı. Ortak pazar kalitesiyle Türkiye fiyatları!

Aydınlatma sektöründe son kullanıcının bilinçli tüketiminde ciddi zaaflar olduğu ortada. Bunun önüne geçmek için bazı girişimler yapılamaz mı? Sadece fiyat odaklı bir algı tüm sektöre zarar verirken, bu konuda sektör olarak neyi eksik yapıyoruz Reşit bey?

Bütün dünyada fiyat ve kalite ikilemi nedeniyle aynı sorun yaşanır. Almanya’ da, İngiltere’ de bu kadar fazla olmamak kaydıyla orada da bu sorunlar var. Bizim ülkemize baktığınız zaman görürsünüz ki, biz biraz batılıyız biraz doğuluyuz.. Ucuz olsun da ne olursa olsun, diyen insanlarımız var. Pahalıyı gösterip ucuzu satan tüccarlarımız da var. Çok küçük kalite farkına çok yüksek fark isteyen üreticiler ve satıcılarımız da var. Ürün gerçekten kaliteli belki ama bu kalite farkı %3. Üretici öyle bir bedel istiyor ki ürün 30 sene çalışsa o parayı amorti edemez. İyi ürünü makul fiyatla sunmak gerekir. Genelde bütün aydınlatmacılar aynı şeyi yapıyor. İnanıyorum ki zaman içinde aydınlatmacılarımız da bilinçlenecek, halkımız da. Herkes dürüst davranacak. O zaman hepsi düzelir. Serbest pazar ekonomisi dedikleri de bu zaten. .

Peki denetim ve belgelerin yeterli olduğunu düşünüyor musunuz?

Bu konular bizim gücümüzün yetmeyeceği işler. Çiller zamanında biz Avrupa’yla gümrük birliği anlaşması yaptık. İster istemez onların koşulunda mal almak ve onların koşullarında mal üretmek zorundayız.

Çin ithalatlarına ne dersiniz?

Çok çeşitli kötü mallar geliyor ama bu Çin’linin kabahati değil ki..Bizim Türk ithalatçı gidiyor, ne olursun ucuz olsun diyor. Bu sefer onlarda sacını kartondan yapabilir miyim, alüminyumunu plastikten yapabilir miyim diye düşünmeye başlıyor. Aslında bu kabahat bizim. Biliyorsunuz Türkiye’ de ampul imalatı yok. Biz Çin’den 3 Wattlık LED ampul getirdik. 1 metreden ölçüyoruz 270 lüks veriyor. Piyasadan aldığımız aynı ampulün eş değeri 70 lüks veriyor. Çok ciddi bir fark var. Ama yine de bizim ürünümüzü onlardan %25 daha pahalı satma şansımız yok. Ucuz ve çok sayıda satalım diye 2.kalite 3.kalite ürün de getiremeyiz. Aydınlatma işine ilk başladığım yıllar olsaydı belki bu hatayı bende yapardım. Öğrendikçe, aydınlatma işinin içine girdikçe 2.kalite 3.kalite ürünler kullanmamamız gerektiğini öğrendik.

Peki şimdi bir dakikalığına aydınlatmayı da Pelsan’ı da bir kenara bırakalım. Sizin Reşit Göğüş olarak yapmak istediğiniz bir hayaliniz var mı?

Ben hayatında her hedefini başarmış bir insanım. Öğretmenlik yıllarımdan beri böyleyim. Son başarım ise çocuklarımla birlikte çalışmak. Benim hayalimdi, bunu çok arzuluyordum. Beni az çok tanıyanlar bu çocuklar gelirse burada çalışmazlar diyordu. Çünkü Yurdem hanım Boğaziçi üniversitesi, Yiğit bey Koç üniversitesi mezunu. Çok iyi eğitim aldıkları için profesyonel hayatı tercih edebilirlerdi. Bundan sonra önümüzdeki hedefimiz çok hızlı bir şekilde kurumsallaşmak. Ondan sonra da Yiğit bey ve Yurdem hanıma şirketi devretmek istiyorum. Onlara kararları tek kişinin vermediği kurumsal bir şirket devretmek istiyorum

Peki bu hedefiniz de başarıya ulaşırsa Reşit bey sonrasında ne yapacak. Aslında Benim merak ettiğim Reşit bey 24 saatini işe verirken, hayatta ıskaladığı bir şeyler var mı ya da ihmal ettiği?

Benim liderlik konusunda danıştığım bir koçum var. Onunla yaptığımız çalışmalarda ihmal ettiğim birkaç şey çıktı aslında. Mesela öğretmenlik yıllarımdan bu yana her sene en az 10 tiyatro oyunu izlerdim. Son 2-3 senede bunu 3 ya da 4’e düşürdük. Futbol maçını izlemeyi çok sevmezdim son 2 senedir Galatasaraylı İş Adamları Derneği’nin üyesiyim o yüzden fazla izliyorum. Televizyonda basketbol, voleybol maçlarını çok izliyorum. Tiyatro ve sanata olan ilgimi beslemek konusunda biraz eksiğim olduğunu düşünüyorum

Bildiğim kadarıyla Pelsan’ ın sosyal sorumluluk projeleri çok fazla. Reklamlar, sektörel buluşmalar ve konferanslar, bayi toplantıları, sosyal medya vs.. tüm bu çalışmalarla önemli bir misyon yükleniyorsunuz ve birçok firmaya da örnek oluyorsunuz. Marka lansmanı bu anlamda tamamdır bence. Üretim ve satış da zaten sorun yok. Bir sonraki aşama BORSA olur gibi düşünüyorum size bakınca. Bu hiç aklınızdan geçti mi?

Bunu danışmanlarımız da çok istiyorlar ama benim zamanımda olmaz diye düşünüyorum. 100 yıl önce Gaziantep her ırktan insanın olduğu bir şehirdi. İnsanlar ya orada yaşıyorlar, ya yolları oradan geçiyordu. Dolayısıyla Antep’ te ki alışveriş parayla oluyordu, vade diye bir şey yoktu. Bende böyle çalışan biriyim.

Borsa için alt yapı çalışmalarını olgunlaştırıyorum. Benden sonra bayrağı alacak iki tane eğitimli insan şirket yönetiminde olduktan sonra isterlerse borsaya girebilirler, şirket satın alabilirler, ortaklık yapabilirler eğer uygun görürlerse ama benim yönetimimdeyken olmaz. Danışmanlarımız hem şirket değerlendirmemizi yapıyorlar hem de bizi yurtdışındaki firmalarla ortaklık yaptıracak şekilde hazırlıyorlar. Ama bunun kararını gençler verecek.

Yurdem hanım uzun yıllardır sizin yanınızda. Pelsan ile benim beynimde ismi özdeşleşmiş durumda. Şimdi ekibe Yiğit bey’de katıldı. Bence çok şanslı bir babasınız. Sektörde ekibe hakedilmiş bir katılımla giren aile üyeleri örneği çok da fazla değil..

Kendi bünyenizde yaptığınız ödül törenini çok merak ediyorum. Hazırlıklar ve tarih ne zaman?

Bu yıl için bütün çalışanlarımıza çok şık bir takım elbise yaptırdık. Hepsi koyu renk, müsteşar kıyafeti gibi. Anlayaca- ğınız bu seneki yapacağımız ödül törenine 500 tane müsteşarla beraber katılacağız.. Tüm çalışanlarımız çok şık olacaklar. Bu sene bittiğinde ödüller belli olacak. Mart ayında büyük bir salonda yapacağız. Geçen seneki çok şık oldu. Bu seneki daha şık olsun istiyoruz. Bu etkinlikler şirket ilişkilerini, motivasyonunu arttırıyor, mahallesindeki diğer çalışanlara karşı kendini farklı hissetmesini sağlıyor.

Bunun dışında 2013’te fark yaratacak projeleriniz var mı..

Projelerimiz çok fazla. Birinden bahsedeyim; geçen sene bir Urfa seyahatim oldu. Orada beni endüstri meslek lisesine götürdüler. Çok gerilemiş bir elektrik laboratuvarı vardı. 20 yıldır hiçbir şey alınmamış. Bu olaydan hareketle endüstri meslek liselerinin elektrik laboratuvarlarına yönelik bir çalışma önümüzdeki yılın projesi o olacak.

Bunun için seçtiğiniz bölge var mı?

Önce İstanbul’ dan 10, Anadolu’ dan 10 tane endüstri meslek lisesinin laboratuvarlarını kullanılabilir hale getirmek istiyoruz. Aydınlatmalarını değiştireceğiz. Bundan sonra 20 tane ve böyle devam edecek. Böylece hem bütün endüstri meslek liseleriyle Pelsan’ ın iç içe geçmesini sağlayacağız, hem de öğrenciler aydınlatma aygıtlarını görerek öğrenecek.

Yani demek oluyor ki yarının yöneticileri sizinle büyüyecek. Sizin bu konularda çok fazla sorumluluk hissettiğinizi gözlemliyoruz. Bunun gibi başarılı iş ve projelerinizi tebrik ediyor, hızla sürmesini diliyoruz.

Who is Reşit Göğüş?

He was born in 1954 in Gaziantep. He is a physical education teacher and a team captain, who achieved City championship twice in Gaziantep. He is a man of sports, who worked as a basketball and handball referee for 13 years. How many people do you know that is both a sportsman and the founder and director of a leading lighting company? I guess the only example for this is Reşit GÖĞÜŞ. Mr. Reşit has raised two successful children. His daughter, Yurdem Göğüş Çoruhlu, is a graduate of Boğaziçi University and his son, Yiğit Göğüş, graduated from Koç University. We are sharing our interview Mr. Reşit, who combined his successes in family and business life; and was capable of converting his success to happiness, hoping that you will read it with interest.

Nurşah SUNAY: Mr.Reşit, as you know it was said that 2012 will be a rough one, in the last quarter of 2011 and later. Moreover no clarity was seen as mentioned by Kerem Alkın at his conference, which was held within the body of Pelsan. At this tme, when we are coming to the end of the 9th month, what are your evaluations about the sector from your point of view, how did we do this year?

Reşit GÖĞÜŞ: As a matter of fact, it didn’t go as bad as it was feared. While macroeconomists are making their evaluation, they consider the whole world as a united body at first. And then they consider Turkey. When we look through the world’s view, the conditions of Europe are miserable. United States had been struggling out of the crisis until two years ago. When Europe and America we at crisis, eastern countries like China, South Korea, India weren’t able to sell goods to them and they weren’t able grow as they desired. As macroeconomists saw this situation, they expressed that it was going to be rough, however we didn’t have as many difficulties as those countries did. The cautious statements of the Central Bank were also helpful. When the President of the Central Bank hit the break, all the businessmen, including us, had some worries. Later on, when we looked around, we saw the life was going on, the world is still revolving, then everything went back to normal. Nevertheless the sector of lighting wasn’t able to achieve a break-through in 2012, either. In the years 2010-2011, 200 million dollar worth export was done, but this year, unfortunately, this number won’t be 250 million. The numbers look like they are going to be the same again. All in all, I don’t think any firm in the lighting sector will declare they have recessed a lot this year.

At the interviews, we do with the companies, abroad, at fairs that we attend to, we notice that the Turkish market is gaining importance. Do you think this development has created advantaged for the manufacturers in Turkey?

At the interviews, we do with the companies, abroad, at fairs that we attend to, we notice that the Turkish market is gaining importance. Do you think this development has created advantaged for the manufacturers in Turkey? My observation is that; all the countries abroad, especially the ones in Europe, are in serious depression. Whey they are depression, they need to open themselves to a new market. They think they should go to a big country like Turkey. Naturally, these are talked over at fairs. However these proximities weren’t able raise our 200 million export to 300 million. The numbers stayed the same both in terms of sales and export. The initial investments are being made. I believe we will see the benefits of this in the years to come.

As far as I know, Pelsan has nearly 3000 types of products; you have achieved many of the things to be achieved in this sector in the name of Pelsan. Is Reşit GÖĞÜŞ planning to make investments in another sector in the future?

This is actually my second profession. I used to be a Physical education teacher but when it comes to investments, I have never thought of another sector. I think the reason we are successful at what we do is that we don’t focus on any other things.

Actually, I have always wondered this subject as well. I mean your transition from being a physical education teacher to this sector.. It is a sharp change. So, how did it happen?

This mainly stems from the fact that not everybody has the opportunity to do his or her own job in the Turkish business life. I used to work in Van, when I was a teacher and I had a happy life. Then I had a mandatory appointment by the government. The government wanted to assign me in another place, while I was willing to stay in the city, I was working in. In reaction, I came to Istanbul. When I came, I talked to a relative of mine, who manufactured electric terminals. With his help, I stepped in the sector at Bankalar Street in a humble way.

What was your first product?

There used to be firm, called Apay Electric, which manufactured empty metal sheet cases of lighting luminaries. We started our business by buying and selling the sheet cases of single and double fluorescents luminaries. In 1982 we began selling them at first. In 1985 we were loved and in a situation to sell. Meanwhile a lighting firm, which we can call a big one, was shut down. And we started a new journey in İmes by buying the machinery, molds and hiring some of their employees.

I always hear from Ms. Yurdem that you are still passionately attached to sports due to your former profession.. Do you really love sports this much?

My basketball is always in my car. I always do my morning workout if I don’t have a very important appointment. I play basketball for at least 15 minutes. This is my lifestyle and an indispensable hobby.

There’s got to be a secret behind your constant rise, quality and success

The most important quality of us is, I suppose, being hardworking. I think about lighting 24 hours a day. I even have a notepad beside my bed. If something comes to my mind when I wake up, I take a note or draw a picture of the luminary that comes to my mind. I follow every phases. I care about 3 things besides working and being a good business follower. First, happiness of my employees and having close relationship with them like brothers and sisters. Second, keeping a great amount of stock, in order to provide fast and complete service to our customers and third, being in good terms with our suppliers and supporting them. These have had great contribution to the growth of our company. An- other important value for us is that we never lie. In our early years, 1985-1986, I gathered all my employees and I told them: “It is your responsibility, if you send a bad product to our customers. This was our first quality policy. Our second quality policy emerged in 1992. Turkish prices at the quality of common market!

It is obvious that the final user has serious deficiencies in conscious consumption in the sector of lighting. Can some measures not be taken in order to prvent this? Mr. Reşit what is it that we do wrong for this matter while a solely price focused sense harms the sector?

The same problem is experienced all around the world because of the dilemma between price and quality. In Germany, Britain, although not as much as it is here, these problems exist there as well. When we take a look at our country, we see, we are both western and eastern. There are people who think cheap is always the best. There are salesmen who sell the cheap product by comparing it to the more expensive one. There are producers and salesmen, who demand a very much difference in price for a very small difference in quality. The product is perhaps a high quality one but the difference is 3%. The producers demand such a price that it cannot compensate for its cost even if it operates for 30 years. We are to offer the good product at a good rate. In general, almost all of the lighting businessmen do the same thing. I believe both our producers and consumers will gain consciousness. Everybody will act honestly. Then it will all be okay. This is what they call a free market economy anyway.

And do you think the inspections and certificates are adequate?

These issues are beyond our power. In the time of Çiller, we signed a customs union contract with the Europe. Whether we want or not, we are supposed to buy and produce products under their conditions.

What do you say about importing from China?

A variety of poor quality products are bought in but this is not China’s fault. Our Turkish importers go and ask for the cheapest whatever the quality is. This is why, they think whether they can do the sheeting with carton or make the aluminum parts out of plastic. As a matter of fact, this is our fault. You know, there is no light bulb production in Turkey. We imported 3 Watt led light bulb from china. We measured it for 1 meter and it gives out 270 lux. The equivalent of the product in the market gives out 70 lux. There is a significant difference. But still, our product is 25% more expensive, thus we stand no chance of selling it. We can’t just bring in 2nd or 3rd quality products just so we will sell in larger numbers for lower prices. If it were the years,, when I first started my job in the lighting sector, I could do the same mistake as well. As we moved through and get more into the job we have learned that we shouldn’t import 2nd or 3rd quality products.

Well, now let’s put lighting and Pelsan aside for a minute. Do you have a dream that you as Reşit Göğüş, want to achieve?

I am a person who has achieved his every dream in life. I have been this way since the years when I taught. My final accomplishment is working with my children. This was my dream that I desired a lot. People, who knew me well, said these children wouldn’t come here and work. Because, Ms. Yurdem is a graduate of Boğaziçi University and Mr. Yiğit is a graduate of Koç University. As they were highly trained, they could have chosen the professional life. Our next goal is to institutionalize in a very fast pace. After that point, I would like to pass the company on to Mr. Yiğit and Ms. Yurdem.

So if Mr. Reşit achieves this as well, what will he do next? Actually, what I am curious about is whether there are things Mr. Reşit is missing or neglecting while he is devoting 24 hours of his life to work?

I have a coach that counsels me about my leadership. At the studies, we did together, a few things, I neglect, came up. For instance since my teaching years, I used to see at least 10 plays a year. For the last 2-3 years, I have reduced this to 3 or 4. I didn’t use to like watching football but for the last 2 years, I have been a member of the Galatasaray Supporter Businessmen Association, that’s why I watch a lot. I watch a lot of basketball and volleyball games on television. I feel that I have some problems in feeding my passion for theatre and art.

As far as I know, Pelsan has a great number of social responsibility projects as well. You have a very important mission with all these activities like, advertising, sector meetings and conferences, dealer meetings, social media and etc. and you pioneer many firms. To me, your brand promotion is complete in this sense. There is no problem in production and sales anyway. I am thinking the next step would be the Stock Market for you. Have you ever thought of it?

My consultants are highly eager about this as well, however I think it is not suitable for my time. 100 years ago Gaziantep was a city of many nationalities. People ei- ther lived there or were passing by. Therefore the trade was conducted with money in Gaziantep and there was no such thing as due dates. I, too, work this way.

I am finishing the infrastructural studies for the Stocks. The two trained people, who will take over the company after me, can go into the stocks market if they like, they can buy companies, form partnerships if they please but not in my management. Our consultants both make our company evaluation and prepare us as to make partnerships with companies abroad. But this is for the young to decide

Ms. Yurdem has been with you for years. Her name is associated with Pelsan on my mind.Now Mr. Yiğit has joined the team. I think you are a very lucky father. There are not may examples of those who joins the team by deserving it in the sector.. I am very curious about the award ceremony that you will hold within your body. When are the preparations and the date?

We have had a very elegant suit for all our employees this year. They are all dark colored and are like the outfit of a minister’s counselor. As you can guess, this year, we are going to attend the award ceremony with 500 counselors. All of our employees will be very chic. At the end of this year the award will have been determined. We are going to hold it at a great hall in March. The one in the previous year was very elegant. We want this year to be even more elegant. These activities increase the company relationships and motivation. They also make our employees feel different from other workers in the neighborhood.

Apart from this, do you have any other projects that will create difference in 2013?

We have many projects. Let me talk about one of them. I had a trip to Urfa. There, they took me to the Industrial and Vocational High school. It had a very obsolete electric laboratory. Nothing new has been bought for 20 years. Taking this event as a starting point, the project of the next year is going to be a study for the electric labs of Industrial Vocational High Schools.

Is there a specific region for this?

First off, we would like to make the labs of 10 industrial vocational high schools from Istanbul and 10 from the Anatolia, usable. We are going to replace their lighting. After this, there will be 20 more. It will go on. This way, we will ensure that industrial vocational high schools are in cooperation with Pelsan and the students will see and learn about the lighting devices.

In other words the administrators of tomorrow will grow with you. We can see that you feel highly responsible for these matters. We congratulate you for successful businesses and projects like this and hope they will continue rapidly.